One man in custody following ambulance theft, pursuit

An unidentified man was arrested Wednesday night after stealing an ambulance and taking officers on a pursuit before the vehicle was recovered.

911 officials say it began in the Chestnut area near Route 98 and ended in a wreck south of Chestnut Street and Washington Avenue.

The driver took out power lines on Washington Avenue before the pursuit came to an end.

Police have not released the identity of the person responsible, but say Clarksburg Police are investigating.

