One person flown to hospital after a vehicle crash

One person was flown to the hospital after a crash on the intersection of Route 20 and Parkwood Drive Monday morning.

According to the Upshur County Sheriff's Office, the wreck happened at 7:59 a.m.

The driver lost control, went into an embankment and hit a utility pole, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office says the driver was trapped inside his car, a 2000 Jeep Cherokee.

When they were able to get the driver out of the car, he was flown to the hospital.