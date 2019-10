Multiple crews responded to a two vehicle accident involving a school bus in Clarksburg.

According to 911 officials one person on scene was believed to be injured but no one has been taken to the hospital yet.

The accident happened on S. Chestnut St. in Clarksburg and was reported around 8 a.m. Friday morning.

Clarksburg Fire and Police responded along with Harrison County EMS.

