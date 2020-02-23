One person injured in Clarksburg crash

One person was taken to United Hospital Center Saturday morning after a vehicle crash near Duff and North Avenue.

Clarksburg police officers were called just after 10 a.m. Sunday morning. Clarksburg officers, firefighters and EMS responded to the crash.

No information has been released on the injuries of the person taken to UHC. Clarksburg police are currently leading the investigation into the crash. The scene is now clear.

