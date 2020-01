One person was taken to United Hospital Center after a two vehicle crash on West Main Street Tuesday afternoon.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, the call for the incident came in shortly after 2 p.m.

Bridgeport Police Department and Bridgeport Fire Department responded to the scene, 911 officials said.

Crews are still on scene.

Bridgeport Police will be investigating the wreck.

