Grafton, W. Va (WDTV) -- One person was taken to Grafton City Hospital after a two vehicle accident.

It happened just before 6:23 a.m. Wednesday morning on North Pike Street in Grafton according to officials.

The Grafton Fire Department, Taylor County EMS and Taylor County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene.

Currently, the roadway is blocked.

Emergency responders are advising drivers to use caution while traveling through the area.

