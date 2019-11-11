One person taken to UHC after 4 vehicle crash on South Pike Street

One person was taken to United Hospital Center after a four vehicle crash on South Pike Street Monday afternoon.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, the call came in at 12:07 p.m.

Shinnston Fire Department, Harrison County Emergency Squad, Shinnston Police Department and Worthington Fire Department responded, according to 911 officials.

Traffic is backed up, but police on scene are directing traffic, 911 officials said.

Keep checking 5 News for the latest updates.

