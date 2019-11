One person was taken to United Hospital Center after a car hit a utility pole on Buckhannon Pike Tuesday afternoon.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, the call for the incident came in at 2:17 p.m.

Anmoore EMS took the person to UHC, 911 officials said. Nutter Fort Fire Department and Harrison County Sheriff's Department responded.

Harrison County Sheriff's Department is investigating the crash.

