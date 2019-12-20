One person taken to UHC after two vehicle accident in Bridgeport

One person has been taken to UHC with a leg injury after a two vehicle accident in Bridgeport on Friday morning.

According to Harrison County 911 dispatch, the accident happened just after 8 a.m. at the intersection of Route 50 and Lodgeville Road.

Crews from Bridgeport Police Department, Bridgeport Fire Department and Bridgeport EMS responded to the scene.

Traffic was redirected at the time, but the scene has since been cleared.

There is currently no word on what caused the crash or the condition of the patient taken to the hospital.