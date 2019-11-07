One person taken to hospital after a tree fell on a USPS truck in Clarksburg

One person was taken to the hospital after a tree fell on to a United States Postal Service truck on North 16th Street Thursday afternoon.

According to 911 officials, the call for the incident came in around 12:11 p.m.

Clarksburg Fire Department, Harrison County EMS, Clarksburg Police Department, and Harrison County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene, 911 officials said.

Harrison County Sheriff's Department will be investigating because it ended up being just outside of city limits, according to 911 officials.