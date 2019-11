One person was taken to United Hospital Center after being hit by a car Friday afternoon.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, the incident happened on West Pike Street. The call came in just after 3 p.m.

911 officials said Harrison County EMS, Clarksburg Fire Department and Clarksburg Police Department responded to the scene.

There are no road closures, 911 officials said. There are still officers at the scene.

