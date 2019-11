One person was taken to UHC after being entrapped following a two vehicle accident in Mount Clare on Tuesday morning.

According to Harrison County 911 dispatch, the accident happened just after 6:35 a.m. on Buckhannon Pike near the northbound exit of I-79.

Crews from Stonewood and Nutter Fort Fire Department, along with Anmoore EMS worked to clear the scene.

There is no word on what caused the accident or if weather was a factor.