One person taken to the hospital after accident in Barbour County traps two in vehicles

One person was taken to the hospital and another person could be injured after a vehicle accident trapped passengers.

It happened on Rt. 57 in Barbour County around 7:40 a.m.

According to 911 officials a medical helicopter was called but was unable to fly due to the foggy conditions.

Multiple units from Barbour County responded along with assistance from Nutter Fort Fire.

No word yet on the condition of those involved or what caused the accident.

Stick with 5 News for any updates.