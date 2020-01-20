One sent to the hospital after car accident on Thornton Pike

A one car accident occurred around 6:23 a.m. Monday morning on Thornton Pike. The accident caused the only person involved to be taken to Grafton City Hospital.

Officials on the scene said the driver was coming home from working night-shift and drifted asleep at the wheel.

Officer Delgado of the Taylor County Sheriff Office said the driver hit the bank causing the vehicle to roll over.

According to Delgado, the injuries were minor and the driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The crews that responded to this incident were Grafton Fire Department, Taylor County EMS, and Taylor County Sheriff Department.

