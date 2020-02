One person was taken to UHC after a car flipped over on Benedum Drive Monday afternoon.

Harrison County 911 officials said they received a call about the crash at 1:50 p.m. A person was trapped in the car.

Crews on scene were able to get person out of the car, officials said.

Bridgeport Fire and EMS and Bridgeport Police responded to the scene. Bridgeport Police will be investigating the crash.