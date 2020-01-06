One sent to hospital after water tanker hit a utility pole, then went over embankment on Route 25

One person was taken to United Hospital Center after a water tanker hit a utility pole, then went over the embankment on Route 25 Monday afternoon.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, the call for the incident came in at 3:10 p.m.

The crash happened near Sunset Cemetery, according to 911 officials.

The road was closed due to a broken utility pole and downed lines, 911 officials said. One lane has re-opened.

Mount Clare Fire Department and Harrison County Sheriff's Department are on scene, according to 911 officials.

Harrison County Sheriff's Department is investigating the wreck.