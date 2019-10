One person was taken to UHC after a two-vehicle crash on Route 50 eastbound late Tuesday morning.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, the call for the incident came in at 11:48 a.m.

Clarksburg Police, Clarksburg Fire Department and Harrison County EMS responded to the wreck, 911 officials said. Crews are still one scene.

Traffic is backed up.

