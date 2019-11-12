UPDATE: Three taken to hospital after crash on I-79 southbound

UPDATE 11/12/19 @ 5:21 p.m.

Three people were taken to United Hospital Center after a crash on I-79 southbound at mile marker 121 Tuesday afternoon.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, the call came in at 4:34 p.m.

One lane of I-79 southbound is open, 911 officials said.

Bridgeport Fire department, Bridgeport Police Department, Clarksburg Police Department, Harrison County EMS and Anmoore EMS responded, according to 911 officials.

911 officials said they are unsure how many vehicles were involved.

It is unknown what caused the crash or if weather is a factor.

