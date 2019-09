One person was taken to United Health Center after a two vehicle crash on Route 50 Tuesday afternoon.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, the call came in around 4:50 p.m.

911 officials said that the accident happened near the East Joyce Street exit.

Traffic is backed up, according to 911 officials.

Clarksburg Police are on the scene and will be investigating, 911 officials said.

