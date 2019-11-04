One taken to hospital after a car hit a utility pole on Mountain State Auto Auction's parking lot

One person was taken to the hospital after a car hit a utility pole on Mountain State Auto Auction's parking lot on Benedum Drive Monday afternoon.

According to 911 officials, the accident happened just after 12:20 p.m. The person was taken to United Hospital Center by Harrison County EMS.

Harrison County EMS and Harrison County Sheriff's Department responded, 911 officials said.

911 officials are unsure if the accident will be investigated because it happened on private property.

