One person was taken to the hospital after a two vehicle accident on Route 50 westbound Wednesday afternoon.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, the call for the accident came in around 4:08 p.m.

The incident happened near the Jarvisville exit, 911 officials said.

911 officials were unsure if there were any traffic backups.

We have a crew heading to the scene.

Stick with 5 News for any updates.