UPDATE: Two taken to hospital after a vehicle and motorcycle crash

UPDATE 9/12/19 @ 6:50 p.m.

Two people were taken to United Hospital Center after a vehicle and motorcycle accident Friday afternoon, according to Harrison County 911 officials.

911 officials say the incident occurred around 6:10 p.m.

911 officials says that roads are closed.

911 officials say that officials are still on scene. Harrison County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.

Keep checking 5 News for any updates.

A man was taken to the hospital after a vehicle and motorcycle accident on Philippi Pike Friday afternoon, according to Harrison County 911 officials.

