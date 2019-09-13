UPDATE: Two taken to hospital after a vehicle and motorcycle crash

EAST VIEW, W.Va. (WDTV)-- UPDATE 9/12/19 @ 6:50 p.m.
Two people were taken to United Hospital Center after a vehicle and motorcycle accident Friday afternoon, according to Harrison County 911 officials.
911 officials say the incident occurred around 6:10 p.m.
911 officials says that roads are closed.
911 officials say that officials are still on scene. Harrison County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.
ORIGINAL STORY
A man was taken to the hospital after a vehicle and motorcycle accident on Philippi Pike Friday afternoon, according to Harrison County 911 officials.
