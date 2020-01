Posted: Thu 9:40 AM, Jan 09, 2020 | Updated: Thu 9:45 AM

There was a one vehicle car accident near Wiley Road and Graham Heights Road in Palatine, WV.

According to 911 officials, the car rolled over and there was a temporary road closure. 911 officials also said one person was taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital.

911 dispatch also says firefighters are still on scene.

The West Virginia State Police is investigating.