One person is dead after vehicle accident in Barbour County

One person is dead after a single-vehicle accident near the Barbour County Fairgrounds.

The accident has caused only one lane of U.S. Route 250 to be open.

Multiple crews responded to the incident including the West Virginia State Police Department, Belington Fire Department, and Philippi City Fire Department.

The accident is being investigated by the Barbour County Sheriff's Department.

