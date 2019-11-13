Ordinance could "clean up" Shinnston

Shinnston is having problems with drug houses or other properties that are a nuisance to the town. This has led officers being called to certain areas constantly.

Shinnston city council voted to pass the first reading of an ordinance that will deal with homes that are a nuisance to the community.

Shinnston Police Chief John Harbert says that one of his goals after he took over as the chief was to bring the community back like it was when he grew up. With this ordinance, that goal is a possibility.

Harbert says that if the ordinance passes all of its readings, it will allow officials to take control of land from property owners.

"Mainly the rental properties, we have issues,"Harbert said. "It's not going be that just somebody has an issue and we go and remove them from their property, its going to take several incidents they'll be warned and every legal step will be taken."

Harbert says that if the ordinance passes, the nuisance properties will start off with a clean slate. Once a property has broken the rules of the ordinance, officials will take legal action.

"the ordinance will be enforced, we will take it to court and do what we have to do to enforce our ordinance," Harbert said.

Harbert says that ordinance is not trying to make people homeless and says they will provide assistance. Harbert says officials just want to make Shinnston and good and safe place to live.

"Make sure everythings safe and everybodys on the same page," Harbert said. "Everybody deserves a peaceful home to live in a neighborhood."