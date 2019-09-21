Student organization participated in Parking Day

The Student Society of Landscape Architects created a parking space for bikes.

A student organization participated in a world-wide event in Morgantown.

It's to provide an area for bicycles in a unique way. Students with the organization say its also a way to show people to take a “healthier" way to work or school to help reduce green house gas emissions.

"So our goal is to reduce that basically by having a display to show different kinds of ideas for green infrastructure biking so on and so forth," said President of SSLA, Charleton Jenks.

The organization says that everything for the parking space is made of 100% recycled material and asks the community to ride bikes to help save the planet.