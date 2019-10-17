Osage Man accused on sexually assaulting a minor in 2001

An Osage man was arrested after he allegedly sexually assaulted a minor in 2001.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim gave a statement to the Monongalia County Sheriff's Deputies.

The victim told deputies that 60-year-old Earl Villers sexually assaulted her in his bedroom.

The incident happened in 2001 when the victim was 9-years-old and Villers was 42-years-old, according to the complaint.

Deputies obtained a search warrant for Villers' arrest.

Villers has been charged with sexual abuse in the first degree. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.