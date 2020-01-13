Oscar nominations include supporting actresses for ‘Marriage Story,’ ‘Little Women’

“Insecure” creator and star Issa Rae and “Star Trek” actor John Cho are announcing the contenders for the 92nd Academy Awards.

The awards show, which will be aired in February, will be without a host for the second year in a row.

Supporting actresses nominated are the following: Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell,” Laura Dern, “Marriage Story,” Scarlett Johansson “Jojo Rabbit,” Margot Robbie “Bombshell,” and Florence Pugh “Little Women.”

Supporting actor nominees include Tom Hanks, Anthony Hopkins, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci.

More nominees will be announced Monday afternoon.

