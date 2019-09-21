Out of the Darkness walk raises awareness for suicide prevention

Many in Morgantown went to Krepps Park to participate in "The Out of the Darkness Walk".

The walk began at 12:30pm at Krepps Park in Morgantown

The event was held on behalf of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

It is a chance for people to come together to be support those struggling with mental health, or to honor those who lost their lives to suicide.

Many say the walk is a good way to spread awareness about mental health and to lean on one another.

"Seeing all these people walking around in support of such a great cause. It makes me feel really good and really positive about the message being shared," said one of the members of the planning committee, Brett Simpson.

This is the second year the walk has been held in Morgantown.


