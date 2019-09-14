Outdoor Concert kicks off WV Heroes Day



In 2017 the governor declared that the second Saturday in September would be West Virginia Heroes Day.

The concert featured an Elvis impersonator, The Carriers, and Cody Wickline from The Voice.

The day will be celebrated on Saturday, September 14, but the opening ceremony was Friday in Harrisville.

It's a day to remember the first responders on 9/11 and to recognize our own first responders in West Virginia.

Police, Firefighters, EMTs, and more from all over the state were invited to the event.

Founder of Heroes Day, Bill Dawson said "I just wanted all of our first responders to know, if this was their last call they have a community and a state behind them".

The kick-off concert included performances from "The Carriers" and Cody Wickline from Team Blake on The Voice.

