Over 100 coronavirus cases reported at Huttonsville Correctional Center

Over 100 cases of COVID-19 have been reported at Huttonsville Correctional Center.

According to data from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, 102 inmates and eight staff members at Huttonsville Correctional Center have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 1,073 inmates at the facility have been tested. DHHR says 608 of the tests came back negative and 363 tests are pending. 898 inmates are in quarantine.

During a press briefing Wednesday, Governor Jim Justice said he wanted widespread COVID-19 testing at state's correctional facilities.

As of Wednesday afternoon, DHHR says there have been 89,460 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,899 total cases and 74 deaths