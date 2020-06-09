Over 100 inmates at Huttonsville Correctional Center recover from COVID-19

Over 100 inmates have recovered from the coronavirus at Huttonsville Correctional Center, according to data from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

The Randolph County prison has five remaining active cases of the virus.

An outbreak there prompted the governor to order statewide testing at all of West Virginia's facilities. The testing has turned up five additional cases, including one at North Central Regional Jail in Doddridge County and one at Tygart Valley Regional Jail in Randolph County.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, West Virginia has reported 2,169 total cases of COVID-19 and 84 deaths.