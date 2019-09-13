Over 38% of W.Va. schools missing attendance goal

West Virginia education officials say they’ve found a problem with the state’s school system: many students aren’t showing up to class.

The education department released a report Thursday saying that more than 38% of schools did not meet attendance standards in the 2018-2019 school year.

In a statement, schools superintendent Steven Paine didn’t give a reason for the high level of absences but said he looks forward to working with counties and local school boards to address the problem.

The report also says a fifth of students statewide are considered chronically absent, meaning they missed 18 or more days of the school year.