Over 5,000 Veterans were honored with Wreaths Across America in Grafton

Hundreds of people took on the rainy weather on Saturday in order to honor those who served the country in Taylor County. This is an occasion that happens on the second Saturday of December locally and across the country.

Many families and volunteers came together to honor those that they continue to hold close to their hearts.

Anyone who served the country had a wreath placed across their tombstone.

"We've all lost people and we have all been in a place where we want to put our own wreaths on their gravestones," said Babs Condon, an attendee.

It's a moment that a coordinator, Cliff Vangilder said is an honor.

"I'm hoping they can take a moment to spend time with their loved ones. Child, brother, husband, it's an honor for them to come and do that," Vangilder said.

Over 5000 fallen heroes were honored at the Grafton National Cemetery, and although it wasn't an easy task, through donations from the community, every name was honored and every grave received a wreath.

"We ask a lot more people to get involved because this number changes yearly. Every day somebody dies and is buried. So the numbers are going to go up. It's a hard challenge to come up with the funds to do this but it's worth it in the end and we look forward to doing it again next year."

"To be able to do it for someone else and to actually say their names and honor each individual veteran as we go along, that is an amazing thing to be able to do," Condon said.

Donations for Wreaths Across America are taken year-round.