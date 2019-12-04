PA man arrested after a multi state police chase

A Pennsylvania man is behind bars after a multi state police chase Sunday.

According to the criminal complaint, troopers were advised of a vehicle pursuit involving the Cumberland Township Police Department in Pennsylvania.

Monongalia County 911 officials told troopers that the vehicle was entering Monongalia County on Fort Martin Road.

The vehicle was described as a white SUV, troopers say. Troopers and deputies from the Monongalia County Sheriff's Department encountered the SUV fleeing from a Cumberland Township Police cruiser along Scotts Run Road.

Troopers and deputies began pursing the car in an attempt to stop the vehicle.

The car almost hit a West Virginia State Police cruiser, according to court documents.

The pursuit continued through Monongalia County onto Chaplin Road, then onto Sugar Grove Road, troopers said.

The car wrecked into a ditch along the right shoulder on Sugar Grove Road, court documents state.

The driver was identified as 33-year-old Douglas Gump. He was taken into custody.

Gump has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

His bail is set at $50,000.