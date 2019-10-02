PACE Enterprises holds award ceremony for employees

PACE Enterprises held an award ceremony to honor their staff and workers with disabilities Wednesday afternoon. Disability inclusion in the workplace has been celebrated for over 70 years, but a little over 30 years ago, October was officially declared Disability Employment Awareness Month.

PACE Enterprises honors their employees during an award ceremony Tuesday (WDTV).

For PACE Enterprises, this is an important month. The organization looks to help individuals with disabilities obtain employment.

Today, some of those individuals were recognized for their work.

There was much to celebrate, but tears were also shed as those in attendance watched the parents of former worker, Brandon Stewart, who passed away in July, accept the employee of the year award on his behalf.

Moments like these are why the President and CEO of PACE, Greg Morris, said it's important to incorporate inclusion when it comes to employment. "The thing about a job is that it's not just about getting a paycheck, it's really about giving the individual a sense of community and bettering their quality of life."

"So whenever the community or individuals can support PACE or our businesses, it really helps to give them the life that many of us take for granted," Morris said.

The CEO also mentioned that PACE will hold other events throughout the month to honor their employees. To learn more about the organization and any of their future events, you can visit their website.