PBHS sees rise in graduation rates

When Ron Keener became the principal of Philip Barbour High School, he faced a challenge. The graduation rate was at 91%. This is above the state's standards, but not above Keener's.

The school has several options when it comes to technical training and psychiatry that can help students stay focused.

He began to research ways to incentive students to stay in school.

"We really focus on individualizing what each student is lacking. Working on their coping skills, working on their behaviors and when you individualize that level of care you can reach students and bring them back on track," said Keener.

One of the students that teachers individually focused on is Jonathan Roby.

"I had no, I just didnt care or nothing like that. The teachers encouraged me to get my life back together. Get on track, get a job, make good money," said Roby.

Teachers and administrators worked with him to set a goal and find his drive.

"With the encouragement I have from Mr Keener and some of the teachers here at this high school it has been a great opportunity. I have turned my life around and they give you some opportunities such as coal mining classes and stuff like that," said Roby.

He will become a coal miner after he graduates this year, a career he says runs in his family.

"I feel 100% confident that we have helped students graduate who would not have in the past," said Jonathan Carpenter, a teacher at PBHS.

Keener touted a 94% graduation rate during the most recent board of education meeting. This has placed Barbour County in the top 15 counties in the state when it comes to graduation. But that is not enough for Principal Keener.

"We won't stop until we hit 100%," said Keener.

He says they are also one of the first schools in the state to have a full-time psychiatrist employed at the school.