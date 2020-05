PDC Energy is set to close its doors in Bridgeport.

Around 60 jobs will be impacted as the office closes over the next several month.

According to a spokesperson for the company, this was “an incredibly difficult decision” and they would like to thank all of their Bridgeport team for their support.

There is currently no set date for the closure.

