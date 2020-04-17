PROMISE Scholarship deadline extended due to COVID-19

The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission says they have extended the testing deadlines to qualify for the PROMISE Scholarship due to the coronavirus.

The commission voted Friday to give students greater flexibilities to qualify for the PROMISE Scholarship in the 2020-2021 academic year.

The ACT and SAT testing has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The commission says students can qualify for the scholarship for the fall semester by taking an ACT or SAT by the end of October 2020.

Officials say students can also use scores from residual tests. Those are the same as the national ACT or SAT but administered, scored and accepted by state colleges.

The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission says they will work with public colleges and universities on possibilities of residual testing opportunities.

They say they will also be able to take any ACT or SAT between now and the deadline extension to qualify for the PROMISE Scholarship.

The Commission says in order for the program to get scores faster, students should use the code 4539 when taking the ACT or 3456 for the SAT.