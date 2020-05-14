PWA food pantry continues to provide for pets and people during pandemic

One of the missions for the Progressive Women’s Association is to feed those in the community through their pantry.

Being one of the few pantries in the downtown Clarksburg’s area, it has been a responsibility they don’t take lightly, and now in the times of a pandemic, even more so.

“With this current situation, economic situation and the pandemic, we have stepped up our service,” said the PWA president, Rosalyn Queen.

Providing items from meat, bread, fresh produce and baked goods, the PWA food pantry has provided food for many in the area and they only want to continue helping others.

“I have in my younger life lived from payday to payday,” Queen said. “So I can certainly feel the pain that it must cause mothers and fathers if they don’t have the payday to buy food for their children,” she said. “This is my way of contributing back to the community to help these people.”

The PWA food pantry is also focusing on keeping pets in the community fed.

“They can get food for their pets here,” Queen said.

“People are feeding there pets with their food, and now they come in and they get food and they get pet food and they say, ‘wow we can eat our food and don’t have to give them ours,’” the director of PWA, Elinda Carson said.

“Older people who are alone, pets are a lot of company too them so they are really a valuable part of our community,” Queen said.

Whether they’re providing food for two legs or four, the PWA is happy to be serving those around them.

“It’s just a joy to see people being so appreciative and being able to actually get through this that we’re all going through with a little help,” Carson said.

In order to provide for those in the community, those that help make it possible.

“We really couldn’t do it without them,” Carson said. “But we have key players,” she said.

Those include Dolores Yoke from The Mustard Seed, the secretary of PWA, Deonna Crowe, Pet Supplies Plus, the Humane Society, Randall Lynch, and many more all contribute to the pantry, and those at PWA are thankful for all of their donations and for those who volunteer. For anyone who would like to make donations or volunteer, you can call 304-624-6881.