Pa. physician sentenced on drug charges

A Pittsburgh and Morgantown physician was sentenced Thursday to five years probation, with the first six months on home confinement, for drug charges, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell said.

Dr. Parth Bharill, 61, of Pittsburgh, pleaded guilty to one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances Outside the Bounds of Professional Medical Practice” in September, said Powell. Bharill admitted to working with the Redirections Treatment Advocates, LLC, of Morgantown to write illegitimate prescriptions for suboxone from Nov. 2014 to Jan. 2018.

Bharill was ordered to pay a $50,000 fine, as well as $23,076.95 in restitution, according to Powell. The judge also imposed an order of forfeiture of $12,312.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah E. Wagner prosecuted Bharill's case. The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Inspector General at the U.S Department of Health and Human Services investigated the case.

U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.