Pa. police find dead 15 foot python in the woods

Police in York County, Pennsylvania, found a dead 15 foot python Thursday.

According to the Springettsbury Township Police Department's Facebook page, officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Whiteford Road about a report of a large snake in a wooded area.

Officers found the dead snake, according to the post. It unknown where the snake came from or how long it was there.

In May, a 15 foot python got loose in Morgantown.

Police told 5 News they do not believe the snake is connected to the one that went missing in Morgantown.