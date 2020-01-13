Panel discusses Opportunity Zones in the state

On Monday, at the Bridgeport Conference center, people from across the state gathered to hear from a panel about Opportunity Zones in West Virginia.

These zones provide tax incentives for private investment to help create jobs and other opportunities where they are needed most.

Jina Belcher, the deputy director for New River Gorge Regional Development Authority, said this is a great way to connect with others and move forward in creating a more successful state.

"We're kicking of today's West Virginia, state-wide initiative with Opportunity Appalachia so that we can meet potential developers and opportunity zones, as well as investors and folks that have some really exciting projects going on," she said.

Those in attendance got an overview as well as some assistance with their projects.

A White House appointed administrator spoke at the event and mentioned the importance of making sure participants in the conference learn how to use opportunity zones effectively.

""There are 55 opportunity zones spread out across West Virginia and those zones offer a potential for investment into communities that have been designated that need that type of investment, underrepresented, under-capitalized communities, that need investment to grow and thrive," SBA acting Mid-Atlantic regional administrator, Steve Bulger said.

Those who are interested in learning more about Opportunity Zones, you can visit the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) website.

