Parents: Multiple kids hit by car at Taylor County bus stop, police searching for driver

Police are looking for a driver that parents said hit three kids at a Taylor Couty bus stop Thursday morning.

Parents said three kids were by a car that passed a bus Thursday morning in Grafton. (WDTV Photo)

Johnathan Casteel and Heather Robinson send their sixth-grader off to school every day at a bus stop right up the street from the Taylor County Library.

Around ten kids in various grades catch the bus there.

There was a little bit of rain this morning, so the kids took shelter under this porch.

The kids crossed the street when the bus arrived. That's when parents said at 7:07 a.m. the driver of an oncoming car didn't slow down.

"[My son] told me he looked both ways," Robinson said. "He told me the car sped up to intentionally hit them."

They say the car - possibly a white Kia - hit their son and two other kids before taking off from the scene.

"We don't know what the plate number was," Casteel said. "Our main concern was the kids."

The parents said Taylor County Sheriff Terry Austin contacted them and said the Frontier building across the street from the library caught the car on surveillance cameras.

"I just wish he would've stopped," Casteel said. "Only a guilty person runs."

The kids escaped with mostly minor injuries. Casteel and Robinson took their son to the Grafton City Hospital for treatment.

"He didn't go to school today," Casteel said. "He seems to be in good spirits, but he's banged up."

In West Virginia, any driver who doesn't stop for a school bus picking up or dropping off children can have their license suspended, pay a hefty fine, or even serve some jail time.

But under West Virginia law, any driver who "causes serious bodily injury to any person other than the driver, is guilty of a felony and, upon conviction, shall be confined in a state correctional facility not less than one year nor more than three years and fined not less than $2,000 nor more than $5,000."

The parents said they were told law enforcement would increase patrols in the area in the mornings to come.