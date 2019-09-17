Parents are worried about needles in a Fairmont park

Local parents have been concerned about finding needles at a park in Fairmont. WDTV's Morgan Murphy went to the 5th Street Park to talk to residents about the problem.

Many parents take their children to parks for exercise and socialization. And while kids are laughing and playing... parents should not be worried about their children touching a needle on the ground.

But according to some local parents... that is exactly what's happening.

Dustin Hensley, a father from Fairmont says the park is very convenient for him and his family. He takes his kids to the park a lot and says he enjoys the people and other kids but the park does need some attention.

"They enjoy themselves out here too. But there are some issues," said Dustin Hensley.

On top of the needles, he says trash and other strange objects are also a problem at the park. There's a lot of trash scattered throughout. In addition, behind the 5th street gym, there are a lot of strange objects such as clothing, food, and feminine products.

There is a sign on the entrance that says the park is closed at night... but many say that people will still come to the park after dark.

I spoke to Hensley about the needles and he says he has seen them and has to tell his kids not to touch them.

"Unfortunately yes.. they do keep it to the odd and end spots but that's where your kids go first thing. They go where they can't or where they're not supposed to. Yeah, I show them what it is and that it's a no-go and I make sure if I come upon one I come in here first and give it a walkthrough," said Hensley.

The City of Fairmont's Parks and Recreation Department did not respond when I reached out to them for more information on who's responsible for cleaning the park up.