Parents arrested after deputies found children asleep in car with syringes around them

The parents of two children were arrested after police found the children asleep in the car with uncapped syringes around them Saturday.

According to the criminal complaint, deputies saw a vehicle parked in the area of an abandoned strip mine on Rock Camp Road. They shined the spot light onto the car, and a man and woman got out of the car.

The man and woman were identified as Howard Phillips and Crystal Perry.

Deputies got out of their patrol car and walked around the car. They saw two small children asleep in the car with uncapped syringes around them.

Deputies detained Phillips and Perry and checked on the children.

The children appeared to be fine but would not wake up, according to deputies. EMS was called to check on the children.

Deputies talked to Phillips and Perry who said they have been living out there for about four days.

Phillips told deputies that he was using methamphetamine in the vehicle.

A social worker with Child Protective Services arrived and told deputies she would meet them in Clarksburg to take the children into custody.

EMS arrived and took the children to UHC to be evaluated and given to CPS, according to the complaint.

Deputies say they saw several syringes with methamphetamine and blood in reach of the children. They noticed one child was not wearing any clothes or a diaper while it was 55 degrees outside.

Phillips and Perry have been charged with two counts of child neglect.

They are both being held at North Central Regional Jail with their bail set at $10,000.