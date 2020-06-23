Advertisement

Parents await 2020 state school year guidelines

University leaders across Florida discuss what classes will look like in the Fall. (MGN)(WJHG)
By Kaley Fedko
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Three scenarios. That's what State Superintendent of Schools Clayton Burch has laid out for parents, students, and staff thus far.

They include the four day week minimum for younger students, blended learning (a combination of virtual and in-person learning) for middle and high school students, and full remote learning.

No concrete decisions have been announced, though, leaving parents with many questions.

"How does a classroom when you have social distancing? When you have to wear masks... can teachers teach that way? How do we sanitize schools? How do we put up barriers?" says Nicole Walls, a Marion County mother of a rising 4th grader and kindergartener.

Those questions may be answered on Thursday's news briefing with superintendent Burch.

"I trust that they will make the right decisions, but I also know that everything that they do is not going to make everyone happy, but we just have to understand that this is a difficult situation for everyone, and they're doing their best," she adds.

"Looking forward to June 25 to release the next batch of guidance. We're gonna be more specific in detail of what may be required and what may be recommended," says Burch.

Some local parents have certain hopes for Thursday, like Lauren Ranson, Marion County mother of a rising 4th grader and 7th grader.

"I'm hoping my kids will be able to go to school as much as they can because they really like the interaction with their classmates, and I think that's a very important part of going to schools, but I just hope they decide what is best and safest for kids, and what will help the families," says Ranson.

"Decisions must be made on what resources are available, how we sanitize and make sure that we have clean environments, how we screen and put in the protocol to make sure our staff and students are safe, and those are the guidelines we look to release on June 25," says Burch.

