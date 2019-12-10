Parents concerned after bus route is discontinued after road repair

A school bus route several students used for years was shut down on Deaker road due to a road slip. Since then, the slip has been repaired but the route has not continued. Now, parents are concerned for their childrens safety.

Parents were told the road was unsafe and the route would resume once the slip was fixed. When the road re-opened, parents questioned when the bus would return to the route.

"We contacted the bus garage and asked when they were going to pick the children back up and they said for now we're not going to," said parent Eric Hillery.

Officials told Hillery a broken down pick-up truck was in the way of the turn around, Hillery got the truck removed and contacted the bus garage.

"Now I'm being told they can't come down there due to undisclosed reasons," Hillery said.

Hillery says the children who use the bus walk to a temporary bus stop which he says puts them in danger.

"Back country road there's no lights for them, a lot of them walk up that morning to catch the bus .. they could be run over by a vehicle, if theres snow or ice on the ground they could fall down not even be seen they could be run over."

Hillery, who has a child that used the route, says he and his wife take some of the children to the new bus stop but say there is only so much room they can provide.

"Nobody is really wanting to drag out a bunch of babies in this weather just because the bus does not want to come down there," Hillery said.

If the bus route remains closed, Hillery hopes nothing harms the students walking almost a mile and a half to the bus stop.

"If any of those children down there get hurt, in any way shape or form, I will be the first to assist any family it is," Hillery said. "If its my child, I will come in full force."

We reached out to the officials with the Preston county bus garage, they didn't want to give a statement.