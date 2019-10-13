Parents in need get toys and necessities or their children

Marion County Family Resource Network held the Parent Connection Cafe today in Fairmont.

Expecting parents, mothers, fathers, relatives, and children were all invited to the event.

During this event current and expecting parents in need received things like baby blanket, diapers, and a seminar from healthcare professionals about parenting, childcare, and labor.

Car seats were also donated by the "Manchin Injury Law Group" to some families that may not have been able to afford one.

"Oh this is wonderful, it's going to protect her and make sure she's okay. And I really appreciate your [Manchin Lawfirm] all's help said grandmother and participant Ronette King.

The Parents Connection Cafe is an annual event, and this year it was held at the Fairmont Baptist Church.