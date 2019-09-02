Parkersburg Police search for missing woman

Parkersburg Police are asking for your help in finding a missing woman.

Karen Yeager was reported missing Sunday evening by family members.

Yeager last spoke with family members on Saturday evening.

Family members have tried to contact her continuously since that time, but have been unsuccessful.

She is described as a white female, 5’6” in height, weighing 110 pounds.

Yeager owns a 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Crossover, silver in color, bearing WV registration NYJ 789, that was also found to be missing from her home.

Parkersburg Police ask anyone with information about where Karen Yeager may be to contact their department at by phone at 304-424-8444, Facebook message to their page, or through their anonymous tip page online at www.pkbpolice.com